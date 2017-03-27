× Pup News: Meet Freckles

Freckles is about 3 years old and weighs about 15 pounds. He was rescued from a high kill shelter and given another chance at a fulfilling life in ARNO’s no-kill shelter. Freckles is very friendly and loves to give and receive hugs and kisses.

Freckles is currently in foster care and his foster mom reports: “Freckles is doing well, sweet little guy 🙂 very cuddly, a true lap dog! Completely housebroken, walks pretty well and sits on command. Loooves his stuffed toys. Likes to play, but likes to lounge around too. He’s great with our dog and the kids too, he especially likes nap time. He’s very trainable! Getting better every day with walking without pulling!”

Please email adopt@animalrescueneworleans.org for more information or to set up a meeting with him. The adoption fee is $200, which includes spay/neuter, up to date on shots, a chip, and heartworm treatment if needed.

Click here for more information about Freckles.

Click here for more information about ARNO.