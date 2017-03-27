Opportunity Fair for 16 to 24-year-olds Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS- A host of national brands including Hilton, Walmart, and many others as we as local organizations like Cafe Reconcile and The Besh Restaurant Group are coming together this Wednesday at Generations Hall to offer 16 to 24-year-olds a chance to help with career goals.

Nicole Jolly of the organizing group Employ Collaborative says it's more than just a job fair.

Jolly told us, "The Opportunity Fair is is basically a one-stop one time for people to get reconnected into all variety of opportunities. 16 to 24-years-olds can show up, get a haircut, practice interviewing skills, work on their resume, and then get introduced to a variety of programs that will help them with their job training, help them with their education, and even have access to employment opportunities on-site."

Click here for free shuttle pickup locations around New Orleans