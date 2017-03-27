New Team Format for the 2017 Zurich Classic

"The PGA TOUR Policy Board has approved an exciting new two-man team format for the Zurich Classic of New Orleans which will feature two rounds each of Foursome and Four-Ball competition.

The change will be in effect for the 2017 tournament, which is scheduled for April 24-30 at TPC Louisiana in New Orleans. It has drawn widespread interest among TOUR members and already has resulted in a couple of high-profile commitments. Announcing their participation today were the teams of World No. 1 Jason Day with Rickie Fowler, and 2015 Zurich Classic of New Orleans champion Justin Rose with Henrik Stenson, the Olympic gold and silver medalists, respectively." - ZurichGolfClassic.com

Zurich Golf Classic

April 24-30, 2017

Location TPC Louisiana 11001 Lapalco Blvd, Avondale, LA 70094

Schedule of Events

Tickets "Watch golf like a pro. Everyone plays with a Single Ticket, good any day of the week. Follow your favorite golfer. Jam to the beat of local New Orleans artists. Feast on po-boys, crawfish, beignets and more. And fans 17 and under are admitted FREE" - ZurichGolfClassic.com Single-Day Grounds Pass: $25.00 Weekly Badge: $75.00 Click here for more ticket options. Call 504-342-300 to purchase tickets.

Benefits the Fore!Kids Foundation

Click here for more information about the Zurich Golf Classic.