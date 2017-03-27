× Master P to Pelicans front office: ‘Bring me in’

NEW ORLEANS – Rap mogul Master P is serious about coaching in the NBA, but only for his hometown team, the New Orleans Pelicans.

TMZ Sports caught up to Master P to ask him about the Pelicans, and he has a clear vision for the future of the team.

“I think they need me to be an assistant coach,” he said.

When asked what his pitch to the Pelicans’ front office would be, Master P just said “Bring me in.”

When Master P’s son Romeo Miller, a former USC basketball player, drove by, he expressed his support for his father’s potential new venture.

“That’s a winning coach right there,” Romeo Miller said.

