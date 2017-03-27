Makeup and a barrel of monkeys! On stage at ‘Tarzan the Musical’ at Jefferson Performing Arts Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

METAIRIE, La - Makeup is always part of musical theatre.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood says at "Tarzan the Musical" at Jefferson Performing Arts Center by Jefferson Performing Arts Society, makeup is upped.

It's upped because makeup is for the barrel of monkeys on stage with Tarzan.

The makeup is also a quick change act. Some of the monkeys, actually apes, are flowers in the first act.

They're transformed into apes for the second act after intermission. And some of the apes become flowers when there's a change.

Advertisement

It's makeup and it's a language just for the apes. They've got their ape names and their names they use when they're not apes, not on stage, just real life people who are also actors.