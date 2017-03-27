× JPSO arrests suspected gunman with bullet holes in window; gun on passenger seat

GRETNA – Officers searching for a gunman on the West Bank last night ended up making a scary traffic stop.

Officers stopped 26-year-old Francois Rodrigue on the corner of Carol Sue Avenue and Behrman Highway after they spotted several bullet holes in the driver’s side window of his gold Toyota Camry, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.

A gun was found on the passenger’s seat, and several spent shell casings were scattered around the inside of the car.

Rodrigue is suspected of shooting an unidentified 28-year-old man around 9:00 p.m. at 905 E. Monterey Drive in Gretna, according to the JPSO.

The victim was shot in the hand and side and taken to University Hospital, where he is in stable condition.