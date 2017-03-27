× Hatton, ranked 15th in the world commits to Zurich Classic

Englishman Tyrrell Hatton, who has burst on to the PGA tour, is the latest to commit to the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

In the new team format, Hatton will pair with Josh Donaldson, according to Zurich Classic officials.

“Tyrrell earned temporary membership on the TOUR after only four U.S. tournaments, an almost unprecedented achievement,” said Fore Kids Foundation CEO Steve Worthy.

The Zurich Classic held its media day Monday. Jason Day, who is paired with Rickie Fowler, spoke with New Orleans media via facebook.

Here’s a report from WGNO Sports.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Justin Rose, the 2015 Zurich Champion, will pair with Henrik Stenson.

Advertisement

Bubba Watson is also in the field at the TPC of Louisiana in Avondale.

The new 72 hole format features alternate shot in the first and third rounds, and best ball during the second and fourth rounds.

The starting field will consist of 80 teams. It will be cut to the top 35 teams and ties for the weekend.

The event is Thursday April 27th thru Saturday April 30th.