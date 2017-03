× Fisherman discovers body of missing elderly Thibodaux man

THIBODAUX, La. – The body of a missing Thibodaux man was found by a fisherman Sunday.

Ronald Blanchard, 74, had been missing since March 3, when he was supposed to take a boat from his fishing camp to the Pointe-aux-Chenes Marina.

According to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office, Blanchard never arrived at the marina like he was supposed to, and family members and law enforcement had been looking for him ever since.

An autopsy revealed he died of natural causes.