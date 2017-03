× Escaped cow has beef with cop

Dashcam of a Texas police officer’s encounter with a runaway cow is utterly hilarious.

Police herd there was a cow on the loose in a Temple neighborhood. The responding officer encountered the cow and followed it as it fled.

Once it was cornered, the officer raised the stakes by attempting to shut it in and that’s when the heifer made a beef, ramming its way out of the fenced-in area like a bull-dozer

It took off again and this time, was able to steer clear of authorities completely