Deuce McAllister joins St. Martin’s athletic department

NEW ORLEANS – New Orleans Saints Hall of Famer Deuce McAllister has joined the St. Martin’s Episcopal School athletic department as an athletic consultant.

McAllister will start working at the Metairie school immediately, Head of School Mary Sorrells said in a press release.

“Mentoring the next generation of scholar athletes and helping them take their skill sets to the next level is my way of paying it forward,” McAllister said. “St. Martin’s is an outstanding school and community. I’m looking forward to working hand-in-hand with the athletic department as we build on its strong foundation and develop champions on and off the field.”

McAllister will work directly with coaches and student athletes, serving as a guide and mentor for the school’s student athletes, according to Sorrells.

He will also help with strategy, game day preparation, and a needs assessment for the football program.

“St. Martin’s is dedicated to providing our students with enriching educational and extracurricular activities, as both are critical to the development of well-rounded students,” Sorrells said. “We’re beyond excited to have someone of Deuce’s caliber join our athletic department. We are confident that his experiences both on and off the field will benefit our scholar athletes.”