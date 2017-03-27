A blessing to behold! New Orleans chapel of LEGO love

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - It looks like Legoland just landed in New Orleans.

Or it just got a new, New Orleans location.

It's location is Louisiana Music Factory on Frenchman Street.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood says it's a two-story Lego mission.

Upstairs, that's where you find Tom.

Downstairs, with the pink hair, Jackie is working.

Most of their masterpieces are sold at flea markets.

But one of them is not for sale. It's the one in the window.

It's the Lego version of St. Louis Cathedral. It's made from 7,000 Legos. It took this Lego loving team three weekends to make it happen.