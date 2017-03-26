Thirty pounds of crawfish, one weekend! Louisiana crawfish festival continues

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHALMETTE; La--Not ones to let the celebration of crawfish fixed-any-which-way-you-like-it remain an exclusively Acadiana event, Chalmette presents its own crawfish festival—and has since 1975. Hungry festival-goers enjoyed thirty thousand pounds of boiled crawfish with all the fixins', as well as crawfish dishes such as crawfish bread, crawfish pasta, crawfish pies, crawfish rice, and crawfish jambalaya throughout the weekend.

For the 42nd consecutive year, festival goers enjoyed live musi, arts & crafts vendors, and rides.

The Louisiana Crawfish Festival is located in St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana which is rich with heritage, moss covered oak trees, creole tomatoes, Louisiana Bayous, shrimp boats, oyster luggers, oil refineries, and is a fisherman’s haven.

The festival originated in 1975 and has grown to become a Louisiana tradition. Patrons frequent the festival, annually, from all areas of the United States.

Cajun entertainment and current hit parade bands explode on stage to draw crowds to the sounds and glitter of showmanship.

All the eating takes place at the Sigur Cultural Center. $5 general admission, and then pay as you go. The proceeds go to benefit the Knights of Columbus. louisianacrawfishfestival.com.