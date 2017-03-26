× News with a Twist team takes 3rd place in ‘Barcadia Games’

NEW ORLEANS- The Barcadia Games were held at hot spot, Barcadia on Saturday. Teams from Operation Spark, Yelp NOLA, NOLA Brew Bus, The 610 Stompers, Eating NOLA, Nomnola, and News with a Twist all competed.

The Barcadia Games consisted of an Arcade Battle Royale where players competed in some of Barcadia’s most popular arcade games.

The News with a Twist team consisted of Kenny Lopez, Taylor Feingold, Mike Hester, Lawrence Gobert, Paul Babineaux, and Austin Cheatwood.

The Barcadia Games also consisted of a Burger Eating challenge, where Austin Cheatwood of the News with a Twist team took 4th place in eating a giant burger, and a plate of fries in under 20 minutes.

After all the fun was had, the overall standings were: Yelp NOLA in 1st Place, Operation Spark in 2nd Place, and News with a Twist in 3rd Place.