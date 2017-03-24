× State Troopers to conduct ‘No Refusal DWI Checkpoint’ in Tangipahoa tonight

TANGIPAHOA PARISH – Louisiana State Police Troop L will conduct a “No Refusal DWI Checkpoint” in Tangipahoa Parish tonight beginning at 10:00 p.m.

Louisiana state law requires law enforcement agencies to announce when DWI checkpoints will occur, use signs and road flares to warn motorists while the checkpoints are operational, only detain motorists for a “minimal” amount of time, and employ a systematic way of stopping vehicles.

The “No Refusal” terminology refers to the penalty for refusing to take a breathalyzer or field sobriety test at a checkpoint, which in Louisiana can include having your driver’s license suspended.

The Louisiana State Police encourages drivers to dial *LSP or (*577) on cell phones to report impaired drivers and dangerous roadway conditions.