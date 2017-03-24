× St. Tammany firefighters to show public how they rescue victims trapped in vehicles

SLIDELL, La. – Firefighters in St. Tammany Parish will show the public on Saturday how they’re able to rescue people from trapped vehicles with a live demonstration.

Organizers of the event said they’ll use extrication tools to remove the roof and doors of a car to access trapped victims.

After, the tools and trucks will be on display for the public to get a close up look and take pictures with the firefighters.

The event takes place at 10 a.m. at Central Fire Station, 322 Bouscaren St., Slidell, in the rear parking lot.

For more information visit the St. Tammany Fire Protection District #1 website or follow on Facebook or Twitter.