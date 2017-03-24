× Sewerage and Water Board recognized for environmental and safety strides

NEW ORLEANS, LA — The New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board announced on Friday, March 24, that it recently received two awards for its work.

One of the awards comes from the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality. The SWBNO was recognized for its education and outreach programs that aim to raise environmental awareness and actions.

One of the board’s most visible water literacy efforts is called By-You Drainscapes. The SWBNO works with the Port of New Orleans and other groups to allow artist to decorate neighborhood storm drains. Organizers hope the decorated drains will increase neighborhood pride and awareness of the drains while working to keep them clean of debris and harmful waste.

“The Sewerage & Water Board of New Orleans believes that environmental issues cannot be addressed without participation from the public. We want our customers to be informed so together we can work to protect the environment in which we live, work and play,” said SWBNO Executive Director Cedric Grant. “It is an honor to be recognized by LDEQ for our environmental education and outreach program.”

The second award went to the board’s competitive operations team called the Water Dogz. The team is comprised of SWBNO employees who respond to leaks and other issued along the service lines across the city. But during their time away from the job, they compete against other, similar teams from around the country or even the world at various organized events.

The Water Dogz have a record of big wins at the events by beating the clock and their competition at drills that demonstrate workers’ abilities to patch pipes, replace generators, and rescue injured workers.

This week at a region competition in Lafayette, the team won two first place awards for its maintenance and safety work.