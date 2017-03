× New dog park opens in Metairie

METAIRIE, La. – There’s a new spot in Metairie for dogs to run off leash.

A new dog park opened on Palm Street in Metairie.

The Pontiff Dog Park is an addition to the existing Pontiff Playground.

It’s got drinking fountains for dogs and people.

Pontiff Dog Park is open from 8 a.m. until dusk daily.