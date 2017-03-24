× Man wanted for murder in death of 17-day-old boy

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a man police believe inflicted severe bodily harm to an infant who died this week.

Jeffery Edward Coleman, 50, is wanted for second-degree murder in connection with the death of a 17-day-old boy.

According to NOPD, officers responded just after midnight Thursday to an unclassified death in the 4700 block of Lafaye Street.

Coleman told investigators that the infant fell from a sofa inside of the home.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office later classified the infant’s death as a homicide.

Anyone with information on Coleman’s whereabouts should notify any Child Abuse Detectives at 504-658-5267 or anonymously to CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll free at 1-877-903-STOP