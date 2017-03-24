Freret the Ferret visits from Audubon Zoo

Help Audubon Zoo and Audubon Aquarium Make the National ’10 Best’ List
“Audubon Zoo and Audubon Aquarium of the Americas are finalists for the USA Today Readers’ Choice Best Zoo and Best Aquarium awards.
You can help Audubon Zoo by voting HERE and Audubon Aquarium by voting HERE. Participants are allowed to vote once per day until 10 a.m. on March 27. The winners will be announced March 31.
The nominees, all accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA), were ‘hand-picked by a panel of zoo and family travel experts.'” – audubonnatureinstitute.org
Ruby, “the 18-month-old female sea otter was found as an abandoned day-old pup on September 12, 2015. While she appeared well enough to be released following a period of care, after several unsuccessful attempts, it was determined by U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service officials that she would not survive in the ocean if left on her own.
The new otter will be joining Audubon’s current resident, Clara, an 8 year-old sea otter that has been under the care of the Aquarium’s team since 2015.” – audubonnatureinstitute.org
“Music Under the Oaks, a complimentary concert series in Audubon Park, kicks off its 2017 season on Sunday, March 26 at the Newman Bandstand with a performance by the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra Woodwind Quintet from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Presented by Bellwether Technology and IBERIABANK, the concert series will continue at Audubon Park’s Newman Bandstand on the next two Sundays – April 2 and 9.
Food and drink from Audubon Clubhouse Café will be available for purchase. Attendees are welcome to bring lawn chairs to sit back and enjoy the music.
Loyola University School of Music will perform on Sunday, April 2, followed by the New Orleans Concert Band on Sunday, April 9. All concerts begin at 5:00 p.m. and end at 6:30 p.m.
Music Under the Oaks celebrates Audubon Park Conservancy.
Contributions to the conservancy directly support maintenance and improvements in Audubon Park, including lawn care, seasonal plantings and the protection of historic live oak trees. Every gift to Audubon Park Conservancy at any level is greatly appreciated.
MUSIC UNDER THE OAKS PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE:
5:00pm – 6:30pm
Sunday, March 26, 2017 – Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra Woodwind Quintet
Sunday, April 2, 2017 – Loyola University School of Music
Sunday, April 9, 2017 – New Orleans Concert Band
Jr. Keeper, Aquakid, and Jr. Naturalist Applications Now Available
“Do you know a teenager who is interested in animals and conservation? Audubon Nature Institute offers a variety of opportunities for Jr. High and High School students. Audubon’s dedicated youth volunteers make our mission possible, and volunteering can be a great way to get involved in our community. Each program offers a unique adventure with memories to last a lifetime!
Our youth programs include training curriculum designed to expand students’ knowledge of the natural world through hands-on learning activities, field trips and interactive sessions with animal staff. These opportunities allow students to examine various career paths as well as learn valuable work place skills including responsibility, self-confidence, accountability and public speaking. By volunteering with Audubon Nature Institute, our teens demonstrate stewardship for the environment and work together to support our purpose of Celebrating the Wonders of Nature.” – audubonnatureinstitute.org
- Jr. Keeper
- “The Jr. Keeper program encourages hands-on learning, creativity, teamwork, a sense of stewardship towards the environment and the development of work place and life skills through a wide variety of volunteer experiences. Jr. Keepers obtain experience in many aspects of environmental conservation. These opportunities allow students to examine various career paths as well as learn valuable work place skills including responsibility, self-confidence, accountability, and public speaking. A year long commitment is required. Upon completion of the first year, Jr. Keepers will be eligible for a wider range of volunteer opportunities at the Zoo. The 2017 Jr. Keeper Program is open to youth entering the 7th, 8th, or 9th grade in the Fall of 2017. Completed applications are due by March 24, 2017. Interviews will take place in late March. The mandatory summer training program will be July 5-28, 2017. During the school year (September-May), Jr. Keepers must attend one shift each weekend. For more information about the Jr. Keeper program, please email Stephanie Smith.” – audubonnatureinstitute.org
- Aquakid
- “The AquaKid program engages students through hands-on learning experiences designed to enhance their public speaking skills, knowledge of marine science and work place skills. An exciting summer training program includes field trips and other learning opportunities at the Aquarium. The program enables students to become conservation educators and share their knowledge with aquarium visitors. A year long commitment is required. Upon completion of the first year, AquaKids will be eligible for a wider range of volunteer opportunities at the Aquarium. The 2017 AquaKid program is open to youth entering the 7th, 8th, or 9th grade in the Fall of 2017. Completed applications are due by March 24, 2017. Interviews will take place in April. The mandatory summer training program will be July 5-28th, 2017. During the school year (September-May), AquaKids will be required to attend one shift each weekend. For more information about the AquaKids program, please email Stephanie Smith.” – audubonnatureinstitute.org
- Jr. Naturalist
- “The Jr. Naturalist program engages students through hands-on learning experiences designed to enhance their public speaking skills, knowledge of marine science and entomology, and work place skills. Participants attend a short training course to prepare them to provide exhibit interpretation and utilize biofacts and other aids to educate aquarium and insectarium visitors. During this summer program, Jr. Naturalist will develop important job and life skills, build self-confidence and earn service hours. Volunteers cultivate lasting experiences with their peers, adult volunteers, and Audubon staff. The Jr. Naturalist program is open to students entering the 10th-11th grades in the Fall of 2017. Applicants must demonstrate an interest in the natural world and be able to work with people of all backgrounds and ages. A commitment of 200 hours over the months of June and July is required. These hours are earned by attending three days a week from 9:00am to 3:30pm. Shift availability will be determined based on departmental needs occurring Monday through Friday. The deadline for this application is March 24, 2017. Training for our Jr. Naturalist program takes place June 5-16, 2017. For more information about the Jr. Naturalist program, please email Fernando Wagner.” – audubonnatureinstitute.org
