Facepalms of the week

(CNN) — This week was one for the books. From Kristi Yamaguchi’s hilariously oblivious Nancy Kerrigan tweet, to Sen. Roberts’ snark about women’s health — these facepalms will make you laugh if they don’t make you cry.

When you pick your words all wrong

Kristi Yamaguchi tweeted best wishes to her friend Nancy Kerrigan on her “Dancing With the Stars” performance this week, saying: “So excited for you@NancyAKerrigan ! Can’t wait to see you grace that ballroom floor, break a leg! #DWTS”

The tweet would have been totally forgettable if it wasn’t for that whole Tonya Harding scandal back in the 90s, when assailants clubbed Kerrigan’s knee shortly before she was supposed to perform in the Olympics. Men who had ties to rival Harding were charged with the attack.

When your joke doesn’t land

When a reporter asked Sen. Pat Roberts, a Kansas Republican, about scrapping essential health benefits (which include everything from prescription drugs to cancer screenings), he said, “I wouldn’t want to lose my mammograms.”

The senator later apologized.

When you redeem yourself a little too late

Retired basketball star Shaquille O’Neal recently said on his podcast that, indeed, “the world is flat.” Immediately, the entire science community groaned (Shaq was just the latest in a slew of current and former NBA players who’ve made this claim — we see you Kyrie Irving).

On Friday, on a different podcast, Shaq backpedaled: “I’m joking, you idiots.”