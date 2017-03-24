TV Legend Dick Cavett does his impression of Tennessee Williams! Watch this happen LIVE!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - He's a TV legend. You know him. He's Dick Cavett.

He's interviewed anybody who's anybody.

And the list of people who've gotten his questions and given him answers includes Tennessee Williams.

At the Tennessee Williams New Orleans Literary Festival, WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood interviews Dick Cavett.

And he gets him to talk about interviewing Tennessee Williams.

As it turns out, Dick Cavett does a pretty good Tennessee Williams. That is, he does a pretty good impression of Tennessee Williams.

The Tennessee Williams New Orleans Literary Festival runs from March 22 - March 26. It concludes with the "Stella!" Shouting Contest on Sunday in Jackson Square.