Cookin’ with Nino: Shrimp or Crab Stuffed Vegetables

Shrimp or Crab Stuffed Vegetables

Ingredients:

4 Vegetables of your choice (that can be stuffed, ex. eggplant, mirliton, pepper) cut in half, lengthwise

1 lb. Gulf Coast crab meat or 1 lb. Gulf Coast 70-90 count shrimp

1 small white onion diced finely

2 celery stalks diced finely

1 tablespoon fresh minced garlic, about 3 cloves

1 small green bell pepper finely chopped

4 green onions finely chopped

¼ cup parsley

2 tablespoons olive oil

salt and pepper to taste

½ stick butter cut into 6 parts to make a (pat)

1 1/2 cups Italian bread crumbs divided 1cup for stuffing and ½ cup for topping

1 tsp Cajun Seasoning

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Boil vegetables in water for 30 minutes or until fork tender.

Remove from water and let them cool enough to handle.

Scoop out seed and fibrous pulp around the seed. Scoop out pulp using a melon baller. Leave about ¼ of the meat in the shell. Cut up pulp finely and set aside.

In a medium skillet saute onions, celery, garlic, and bell pepper in oil for about 5 minutes, until just starting to get soft. Add shrimp or crab meat to vegetables and cook for another 5 minutes. Remove from heat. Add cut vegetable pulp, bread crumbs, salt, pepper, cajun seasoning, green onions, and parsley. Mix completely. Fill each ½ vegetable with seafood stuffing. Sprinkle tops with bread crumbs and top with one pat of butter. Bake uncovered on a greased cookie sheet for 20 minutes or until golden brown.