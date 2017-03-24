Cookin’ with Nino: Shrimp or Crab Stuffed Vegetables

Shrimp or Crab Stuffed Vegetables

Ingredients:

  • 4 Vegetables of your choice (that can be stuffed, ex. eggplant, mirliton, pepper) cut in half, lengthwise
  • 1 lb. Gulf Coast crab meat or 1 lb. Gulf Coast 70-90 count shrimp
  • 1 small white onion diced finely
  • 2 celery stalks diced finely
  • 1 tablespoon fresh minced garlic, about 3 cloves
  • 1 small green bell pepper finely chopped
  • 4 green onions finely chopped
  • ¼ cup parsley
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • salt and pepper to taste
  • ½  stick butter cut into 6 parts to make a (pat)
  • 1 1/2 cups Italian bread crumbs divided 1cup for stuffing and ½ cup for topping
  • 1 tsp Cajun Seasoning

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.  Boil vegetables in water for 30 minutes or until fork tender.

Remove from water and let them cool enough to handle.

Cookin’ with Nino: Gazpacho Salad

Scoop out seed and fibrous pulp around the seed.  Scoop out pulp using a melon baller.  Leave about ¼ of the meat in the shell.  Cut up pulp finely and set aside.

In a medium skillet saute onions, celery, garlic, and bell pepper in oil for about 5 minutes, until just starting to get soft.  Add shrimp or crab meat to vegetables and cook for another 5 minutes.  Remove from heat.  Add cut vegetable pulp, bread crumbs, salt, pepper, cajun seasoning, green onions, and parsley.  Mix completely.  Fill each ½  vegetable with seafood stuffing.  Sprinkle tops with bread crumbs and top with one pat of butter.  Bake uncovered on a greased cookie sheet for 20 minutes or until golden brown.