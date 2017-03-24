Bao Bao the Panda makes her public debut in China

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The American-born giant panda Bao Bao is now free to roam her new home in China after a month-long quarantine.

Bao Bao has been adjusting to her new home at the China Conservation Center in Sichuan Province.

She was born at the National Zoo in Washington D.C. And returned to China as part of an international agreement.

Her Chinese handlers say she's had to adjust to some new foods and a new language.

But she was assigned a keeper who speaks both English and Mandarin to make the transition easier.

Bao Bao's debut was celebrated by local and U.S. officials as well as reporters and school children.

She will share her new playground with her brother Tai Shan, who relocated to China in 2010.