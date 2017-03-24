× 2 Jefferson Parish men arrested for more than 100 counts of child pornography

METAIRIE – Two Jefferson Parish men have been arrested for over 100 counts of child pornography.

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry announced the arrests of 53-year-old Rex Gibson and 17-year-old Gaige Moll today.

Gibson, who lives in Metairie, was arrested and booked into the Jefferson Correctional Center on 81 counts of possession of sexual abuse images and/or videos of children under the age of 13.

Moll, of Lafitte, was charged with 40 counts of possession of sexual abuse images and/or videos of children under the age of 13 and 15 counts of possession of sexual abuse images and/or videos of children.

“As a father, I know how important it is to protect our children; and as Attorney General, I will continue to do all I can to help parents fight back against predators,” Landry said. “My office and I will bring those who exploit our children to justice.”

Landry’s Cyber Crime Unit, Homeland Security Investigations, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, and the Louisiana State Police collaborated on the arrests.

To report child exploitation, call the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation at (800) 256-4506.