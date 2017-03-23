Where is “The South’s Best Restaurant”? In New Orleans! Just ask a LOCAVORE

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - At Commander's Palace, everybody is proud to say, "I'm a locavore!"

They means they use local ingredients when they can when they make the menu here.

And here, as WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood wants you to know, here is what's now being called, "The South's Best Restaurant'.

That's the title Commander's Palace has been giving by Southern Living magazine.

It's a Big Easy icon, Southern Living says.

Built in 1893, "the restaurant has become a must-see for any visit to New Orleans for its incredible energy, amazing food (Emeril was once the chef!) and storied history.