Wanda Rouzan has been a star in the New Orleans music scene for decades.

She's performing Saturday, April 1, at the "Remember When..." music festival at St. Katharine Drexel Prep, an event she started to raise money for the school.

Also appearing at the festival: Gina Brown, Robin Barnes, Germaine Bazzle, and more great artists.

The "Remeber When..." music festival is Saturday, April 1, at 5116 Magazine Sreet. For more information, visit the St. Katharine Drexel Prep website.