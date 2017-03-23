Utah man killed, wife injured in London terrorist attack

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LONDON - A Utah man was killed and his wife injured in the London terrorist attack on Wednesday.

Kurt and Melissa Cochran were caught in the attack on the Westminster Bridge. Relatives tell Fox 13 News Kurt died Thursday morning from his injuries.

They say Melissa remains hospitalized with several broken bones.

Relatives say the couple was in the UK visiting Melissa's parents who are serving a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in London.

Kurt and Melissa had been in Germany and Austria over the past few days, enjoying what they called a "dream vacation."

They recently returned to London and happened to be on that bridge when the alleged terrorist ran down people in an SUV.

The family sent Fox 13 News this statement:

Our family is heartbroken to learn of the death of our son-in-law, Kurt W. Cochran, who was a victim of Wednesday's terrorist attack in London. Kurt was a good man and a loving husband to our daughter and sister, Melissa. They were in Europe to celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary, and were scheduled to return to the United States on Thursday. Melissa also received serious injuries in the attack, and is being cared for in the hospital. We express our gratitude to the emergency and medical personnel who have cared for them and ask for your prayers on behalf of Melissa and our family. Kurt will be greatly missed, and we ask for privacy as our family mourns and as Melissa recovers from her injuries.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Melissa and her family here.

According to the GoFundMe page, Melissa and Kurt were self-employed; they built a recording studio business from the ground up over the last 10 years.

"During that time they donated their recording and sound skills to the Summerfest celebration in Bountiful, Utah, to local school productions and many other worthy causes."