Two schools on lockdown after Gentilly fatal shooting

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is investigating a fatal shooting in Gentilly that caused two nearby schools to go on lockdown.

The shooting in the 5000 block of Louisa Street left one man dead shortly after 1:30 p.m., according to the NOPD.

Mary D. Coghill Charter School on Mirabeau Avenue and KIPP McDonogh 15 Middle School on Piety Street were locked down shortly after officers arrived on the scene, according to the NOPD.

