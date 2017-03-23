Top designers show off their ‘on fleek’ fashions for New Orleans Fashion Week

NEW ORLEANS- It's New Orleans Fashion Week and all week long, there will be super stylish events, parties, and exclusive runway shows for designers to show off their latest looks.
Tonight was a major night for New Orleans Fashion Week. Designers competed in the "Top Design Competition" and their clothes were featured on the catwalk.
News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez got exclusive access backstage to the big runway show!
On Friday, in conjunction with Fashion Week, Lakeside Mall is hosting a Fashion Career Day workshop for professionals wanting to take their fashions to the next level.
