STELLA! STELLA! Can you shout STELLA like Brando in ‘A Streetcar Named Desire’?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - If your name is Stella, you're about it hear it loud and clear echoing through the French Quarter.

It's that time of year. It's time for the Tennesse Williams New Orleans Literary Festival.

The festival always ends with the "Stella Shouting Contest". It's the test to see who's gives the best shout out.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood says the loud mouths are already warming up.

Of course, nobody does it better than Brando in the movie. That's Marlon Brando in the movie version of "A Streetcar Named Desire".

He's the Stanley who makes everybody, everywhere want to shout out, "STELLA!"