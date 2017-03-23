Officer shot, K-9 killed overnight in Crowley

CROWLEY, La – A police-involved shooting in Louisiana has left two people and a K-9 dead, and an officer wounded.
The shooting happened Tuesday night in the town of Crowley.
Authorities say they were called to a home for reports of shots fired.
Police say when they got there, someone opened fire on a Crowley police officer.
That officer is now in stable condition at an area hospital.
Louisiana State Police say when they arrived, they found a man and a woman dead inside the home.
Authorities are now investigating what happened.
30.214093 -92.374576