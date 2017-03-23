× Officer shot, K-9 killed overnight in Crowley

CROWLEY, La – A police-involved shooting in Louisiana has left two people and a K-9 dead, and an officer wounded.

The shooting happened Tuesday night in the town of Crowley.

Authorities say they were called to a home for reports of shots fired.

Police say when they got there, someone opened fire on a Crowley police officer.

That officer is now in stable condition at an area hospital.

Louisiana State Police say when they arrived, they found a man and a woman dead inside the home.

Authorities are now investigating what happened.