NEW ORLEANS – NOPD is investigating the death of a newborn baby as a homicide.

According to NOPD, officers responded to an unclassified death just after midnight in the 4700 block of Lafaye Street.

The death has since been ruled a homicide, but NOPD did not release any additional information.

