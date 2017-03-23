‘FIRST’ Bayou Regional Robotics competition in Kenner

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENNER, La. - There's a lot of smartness going on at The Pontchartrain Center this weekend!

Sixty high schools from all over the world are in Kenner to compete for a spot in the World Championship Robot Competition in Houston.

The high school level robotics team had mentors to guide them through the six weeks it took to design, build, and program their competitive robot. These aren't your ordinary robots you can build at home with legos. These man-made machines have to perform a series of tasks as sport, using offense, defense, quick thinking, climb a rope, and scouting techniques.

The program called FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) isn't just about robots either. The teens learn about project management, leadership skills, public speaking skills, deductive reasoning, business planning, fundraising, marketing, safety management, community service and the importance of working as a team.

You can watch the robots compete Friday in person at The Pontchartrain Center or online.