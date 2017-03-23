Find out how fast your stolen credit card winds up at the mall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

METAIRIE, LA -- Jefferson Parish deputies are trying to track down two suspects in connection with a stolen credit card investigation. The case is the latest to be profiled on the Wheel of Justice.

Deputies say the crime happened on December 20, 2016, during the hustle and bustle of the Christmas shopping season. A victim in unincorporated Gretna reported a car burglary with a stolen credit card.

Deputies say the same day the card was stolen, two people tried to use it at Lakeside Shopping Center. They say the pair visited two stores in the mall, one of them being a shoe store.

Deputies also release surveillance photos of two people identified at suspects in the case. They say the pair was seen entering stores together to make the purchases.

If you can help solve this latest Wheel of Justice caper, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. You could earn a cash reward, and you don't have to reveal your name or testify to collect.

So far, 333 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice. Click on the video button above to see the latest report!