What happens when your collection of Mardi Gras costumes get TOO big for your closet?

NEW ORLEANS - When your collection of Mardi Gras costumes would keep Cher, Elton John and Beyonce in business forever, you need to figure out a way to do something with all the clothes.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood says the man with the collection is Carl Mack.

Carl opened a costume business in New Orleans 20 years ago. He's got a costume for everybody and every body.

Now, Carl's collection is ready for everybody to see. It's part of his just opened Mardi Gras Museum of Costumes & Culture.

Carl's got the costumes.

Carlos Gonzalez has the culture with his collection of photographs of Mardi Gras Indians.