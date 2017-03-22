Wade Introduced at LSU

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Baton Rouge -- After a (10-21) finish this past season, and back-to-back years of missing the NCAA Tournament, LSU basketball needed a fresh start. The Tigers went with 34-year-old Will Wade, who spend the last two seasons in the same role at Virginia Commonwealth University. The Rams are known for their havoc defense, and Wade is determined to make that a priority at LSU as well.

"Defense plays a huge role,” Wade said. “I think a lot of defense is effort. You’ve got empty your tank. You’ve got to play all-out. We are going to be a better defensive team. We’re going to get that shored-up. I can promise you that.”

During his press conference Wednesday, one couldn't help but notice Wade's enthusiasm and energy, which he hopes will set the tone for his new team.

“We’re going to be enthusiastic and we’re going to get after it every day,” Wade said. “Every day. It’s like we’re in overtime against Kentucky in the SEC Championship game. That’s how you have to work every day. That’s the amount of urgency, that’s the amount of enthusiasm that you have to have. That’s what we’ll have, and it starts with me.”

One of the hot topics of his plans with the team going forward, centers-on recruiting, and where his priorities lie in getting in-state talent.

“The number one priority is in-state,” Wade said. “One reason I think this job aligns very well with me is the way we play with the athletes we need, you can find them here in Louisiana. If we can get the best players from Louisiana every year, we’re going to be in really, really good shape."