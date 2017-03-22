U.S. Fish and Wildlife holds annual “Christmas Tree Drop”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Some helicopters flew over New Orleans East as the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service conducted its annual "Christmas Tree Drop." Thousands of re-purposed Christmas trees from New Orleans will get a new life as breakwaters in ponds at the refuge. These breakwaters will slow wave and water movement, trap silt, and encourage the growth of marsh grasses.

Last year Orleans Parish residents put more than 6000 trees into the recycling program giving them an important role in coastal restoration.