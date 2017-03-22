× ‘Mom’s letter’ thanks Florida deputies for arresting daughter

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. – Most of the time, telling your folks you got arrested is the beginning of a very bad experience. But one mother is cheering a Florida sheriff’s department for putting her daughter in handcuffs.

The Walton County Sheriff’s Department posted on Facebook last week a letter they say came from a mom whose daughter they arrested for underage drinking on the beach at spring break in Walton County. The letter says the mom warned her daughter about the possiblity of running into legal trouble before the trip, but was ignored.

The letter from the mom commended deputies for a “firm, but nice” approach to handling the arrest and thanked the sheriff’s office for “saving [her] a few more grey hairs.”