× Love it, Like it, Hate it – Boxed Mac & Cheese!

Macaroni and cheese typically isn’t what we’d call “healthy.” But we’ve got great news for mac & cheese fans, the boxed stuff has come a long way, nutritionally speaking! What used to be our only “love it” options are now bumped down to “like its” as newer, better-for-you varieties have hit the market – so today we’re Getting the Skinny with Molly on the current best and worst bets when it comes to boxed mac & cheese.

LOVE IT!

Banza Chickpea Mac & Cheese – GF

Pasta is a blend of chickpeas and pea protein

Varieties include Classic Cheddar and White Cheddar. Not yet available locally; only online

Per serving: 360 calories – 620 mg sodium – 3 grams sat fat – 36 grams carbs – 8 grams fiber – 3 grams soluble fiber – 18 grams protein

Modern Table Meals Homestyle Mac & Cheese – GF

Made with lentil rotini (green lentil flour, oat fiber), cheddar cheese sauce

Per serving: 390 calories – 610 mg sodium – 51 grams carb – 5 grams fiber – 24 grams protein

Advertisement

CookSimple Alfredo – GF

Made with bean pasta (garbanzo beans, pea protein, green lentil flour), parmesan cheese sauce

Per serving: 335 calories – 330 mg sodium – 20 grams carbs – 4 grams fiber – 11 grams protein

LIKE IT!

Advertisement

Annie’s Mac and Cheese with Whole Wheat Pasta

Made with 100% Whole Wheat Shell Pasta and Organic Cheddar Cheese

Per serving: 300 cals – 650 mg sodium – 46 grams carbs – 7 grams fiber – 12 grams protein

Hodgson Mill Whole Wheat Macaroni & Cheese

Made with 100% Whole Wheat Shell Pasta and Organic Cheddar Cheese

Per serving: 400 cals – 490 mg sodium – 50 grams carbs – 6 grams fiber – 11 grams protein

Advertisement

Annie’s Quinoa Rice Pasta & White Cheddar – GF

Made with Quinoa and White Rice Pasta with Cheddar Cheese

Per serving: 320 cals – 510 mg sodium – 57 grams carbs – 4 grams fiber – 9 grams protein

HATE IT!

Advertisement

Horizon Organic Cheesy Deluxe + Annie’s Organic Mac & Cheese

Organic, but still just white pasta + cheese sauce

Kraft Macaroni & Cheese, Velveeta Shells & Cheese, Velveeta Shells & Cheese with 2% Milk

Made with white pasta

Velveeta brand has 880-980 g sodium per serving (Kraft has 570 mg sodium per serving)

###

Want more from Molly? Click here to sign up for Nutrition Bites, her weekly e-newsletter with links to her Get the Skinny TV segments here on WGNO, and her weekly column in NOLA.com|The Times-Picayune! And you can follow Molly on Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram: @MollyKimballRD