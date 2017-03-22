× Good finds, good times ahead at Saturday’s Whole Town Garage Sale in Abita Springs

ABITA SPRINGS, La. – One of the largest annual town-wide garage sales is happening on the North Shore this weekend.

The Whole Town Garage Sale is Saturday in Abita Springs from 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.

According to the event’s Facebook page, it’s set up like a flea market around Abita Springs Town Hall.

There are also countless individual garage sales in surrounding neighborhoods, along with plenty of food and drink.

Thousands turn out every year.

Organizers said there are about 75 vendors signed up for this year’s sale, but there will also be dozens of households along Main Street set up selling and trading goods.

The event is organized by the Trail Head Museum. Everyone who sells at the garage sale gets to keep what they make, but the vendor fees they pay to participate go to improvement projects around Abita Springs.