First full-service hotel to open in New Orleans East since Hurricane Katrina

NEW ORLEANS - The Wyndham Garden Hotel had its grand opening this morning in New Orleans East, marking the first time a full-service hotel has been in New Orleans East since Hurricane Katrina.

There is a conference room with enough space for meetings and events up to 140 people. The hotel also boasts a full service restaurant called Bistro Noveau that will offer guests breakfast, lunch and dinner.

The hotel manager says guests will have access to a pool and a fitness center as well.

The hotel has 175 rooms with seven suites and it's located on the I-10 service road just off the Read exit.