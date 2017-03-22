× Amanda Shaw ready to rock Wednesday at the Square

NEW ORLEANS – Fiddler and singer Amanda Shaw will take the stage in Lafayette Square tonight for week two of the Young Leadership Council’s Wednesday at the Square concert series.

Daria and The Hip Drops will get the crowd going before Shaw and the Cute Guys perform.

The concerts are free, and proceeds from food and drink sales benefit various projects sponsored by the YLC.

The shows are from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m., with opening acts performing from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. and headliners taking the stage from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

All shows are held in Lafayette Square, across from Gallier Hall on St. Charles Avenue.

Here’s the full lineup:

Wednesday, March 22 – Amanda Shaw & The Cute Guys, opened by Daria and The Hip Drops

Wednesday, March 29 – Marc Broussard, opened by Kristin Diable & The City

Wednesday, April 05 – George Porter, Jr. & Runnin’ Pardners, opened by RumpleSTEELSkin

Wednesday, April 12 – Jon Cleary and co-headliner John Papa Gros Band

Wednesday, April 19 – Big Sam’s Funky Nation, opened by Naughty Professor

Wednesday, April 26 – Flow Tribe, opened by Robin Barnes

Tuesday, May 2 – Christian Scott aTunde Adjuag, opened by The Tipitina’s Interns

Wednesday, May 03 – Kermit Ruffins and The Barbeque Swingers and co-headliner Marcia Ball Band

Wednesday, May 10 – PJ Morton, opened by Andrew Duhon Trio

Wednesday, May 17 – Headliner to be announced, opened by Mia Borders

Wednesday, May 24 – Sweet Crude and co-headliner Tank and the Bangas

Click here to buy Amanda Shaw’s latest EP, and you can see where she’s performing here.