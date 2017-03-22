A few good musicians: Marine Corps Band New Orleans ready for spring concert

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There are only ten Marine Corps bands around the world. New Orleans is lucky to have one of them!

The Marine Corps Band New Orleans is getting ready for its spring concert. It's Saturday, 2 p.m., at Dixon Hall on Tulane Campus.

The performance, called "Programs," will include songs from the Marine Band's "History of Music in New Orleans" and "Path Across the Pacific" shows.

Sgt. Dalton Guin, Assistant Enlisted Conductor, says one of the songs the band will perform was written with the people of the Gulf Coast in mind.

"One of the pieces that we are playing was commissioned for us after Katrina," Sgt. Guin says. "[It] kind of captures the spirit of rebirth of the city and the rebuilding that came afterward because the Marines Forces Reserve was here. We had Marines that were involved a lot in the cleanup in the aftermath of Katrina."

Sgt. Guin says the spring concert will have more than music. There will be singing, guest performers, and a multi-media experience.

Advertisement

Just getting to the see the Marine Corps Band New Orleans perform is special because they keep a busy schedule.

"We perform over 200 commitments over the course of the year around the country," says Sgt. Guin. "We've been to a lot of places this past year. We went to Puerto Rico for the Centennial anniversary. We've been to Canada."