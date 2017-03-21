Washington Square Park Music Fest kicks off in the Marigny

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A wonderful lineup of musicians took the stage at the inaugural Washington Square Park Music Festival, started by the Washington Square Park Foundation for the Arts. The Ole Man River Band, Treme Brass Band, and NOLA Big Band with Sleeping Giant and Davell Crawford had people dancing from 3-7 pm. Food vendors were also out selling beverages, gumbo, poboys and even chagrilled Oysters.

This afternoon's event was a Tribute to Ray Charles. The second event will be Tuesday April 7th, and feature the Glen Hall Band, the Hot 8 Brass Band, an NOLA Big Band with Chris Walker, paying tribute to Al Jarreau. The event is free to attend.