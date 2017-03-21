Tulane’s Bollywood dance team brings a taste of India to New Orleans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- The simple definition of Bollywood, a form of dance popularized in Indian culture, is the Indian version of Hollywood. But for a group of Tulane students, it means much more.

Jazbaa, Tulane's Bollywood dance team, describes Bollywood as passion, hope, excitement, being free, and a way of expressing themselves.

Jazbaa, which means passion, is the only Bollywood dance team in any of Louisiana's universities. You may have seen them in one of the four Mardi Gras parades they marched in, or at one of the many cultural events around town.

The group has been together for two years now. Team captain Dinika Singh says it's a really diverse group of friends that makes it unique.

"Some of us grew up with Bollywood, others had never tried it until they joined the group. I really enjoy teaching others about it and watching them enjoy," said Singh.

The group is made up of very culturally diverse students, with majors ranging from pre-med to dance.

Bollywood is also diverse. It can be classical, including belly-dancing, kathak, Indian folk, hip-hop, modern, jazz, and even western erotic.