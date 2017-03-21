Slidell police call it a scam stretching from their city to Baton Rouge

SLIDELL, LA -- Slidell police say two women are responsible for a scam that targeted a popular art supply store chain in both Slidell and Baton Rouge.
They say the women were involved in a fraudulent check/merchandise refund scam at Hobby Lobby stores.
Police say the crimes happened about a year ago.
If you can identify them or have other information about the case, call Detective Giardina with the Slidell Police Department at 985-646-6172 or CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111.
Remember, if you call CrimeStoppers you don't have to reveal your name or testify, and you could earn a cash reward.
