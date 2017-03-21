× Queen Latifah, Wendell Pierce to star in Master P biopic

NEW ORLEANS – Percy Miller, the New Orleans-born megastar rapper better known as Master P, will begin filming his biopic in New Orleans this summer with the help of two Hollywood stars.

Queen Latifah and Wendell Pierce, also a New Orleans native, have already committed to the project.

The movie, “King of the South,” will film primarily in New Orleans and show the actual neighborhoods that Miller grew up in, from his local elementary schools to the site of the former Calliope Project that was demolished in 2014.

Master P changed the music game in the 90s with an 80-20 distribution deal with Priority records, the first of its kind.

His record label, No Limit, sold more than 100 million albums independently, making it one of the most successful hip-hop labels to date.

Miller went from the Calliope project to the Forbes 100 list.

“The timing is right for me to tell my story,” Miller said in a press release announcing the movie. “It was tough back then especially being from the South. New Orleans was the murder capital at the time. I want others to learn from my mistakes and understand my work ethic of never giving up, no matter what it may look like. Life is about choices; there’s no limit to your success if you work hard.”

Miller said he wants New Orleans natives to play major roles in the film so it will have an “authentic feel.”

CP3 Film Group begins open casting for New Orleans natives on Tuesday, April 4 from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. in Gretna.

Watch a February interview with Master P in the WGNO studio below: