Opening statements began Tuesday for Uptown plastic surgeon accused of video voyeurism

NEW ORLEANS - Opening statements began Tuesday for Dr. Ali Sadeghi. He’s the Uptown plastic surgeon accused of rape and recording improper images of four unconscious patients in 2015.

This is a criminal case that will ultimately ask the jury to decide if four women's rights, while under Sadeghi's care, were violated. Sadeghi insists he is innocent.

The prosecution began opening statements Tuesday morning, citing each specific incident that remains to be questioned.

The state argues all four women are victims of video voyeurism, recounting images taken in the operating room that were arguably shot without patient consent and without serving a medical purpose. The prosecution highlighted one photograph where a nurse had a tool in her mouth and was gesturing towards the patients exposed bottom half. The prosecution referred to another image showing three of four nurses in the operating room giving the camera the middle finger, where, again, the patient is exposed.

The defense, in the meantime, is asking the jury to determine who is really at fault here. Is it Dr. Sadeghi or the nurses that are to blame? This case of course is just getting started. We'll keep you updated as more information becomes available.