Got Mardi Gras beads? Get Krispy Kreme Doughnuts! It’s a delicious deal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

METAIRIE, La - Hotter than a hot doughnut, a delicious deal is rolling down the line.

It's a sugar coated deal that sounds, that tastes like a dream too good to be true.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood says you can trade all those Mardi Gras beads for Krispy Kreme doughnuts at Krispy Kreme in Metairie, Lousiana.

The deal is good only for March 20 and 21.

All you have to do is bring in twelve pounds of beads. And you go home with twelve doughnuts. A delicious dozen.

Krispy Kreme delivers the beads to ARC of Greater New Orleans where folks with intellectual disabilities re-hab the beads for the next Mardi Gras.