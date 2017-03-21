Former LSU coach Brady says Tiger fans must rally behind Will Wade

PITTSBURGH, PA - MARCH 12: Head coach Will Wade of the Virginia Commonwealth Rams looks on against the Rhode Island Rams during the championship game of the Atlantic 10 Basketball Tournament at PPG PAINTS Arena on March 12, 2017 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Now that LSU has confirmed Will Wade as the Tigers’ new basketball coach, a former LSU hoops coach says LSU fans throughout the state must get behind the new hire.

34 year old Will Wade will be formally announced at a news conference tentatively set for Wednesday. John Brady, who led LSU to the Final Four in 2006, says Wade filled all the criteria set by director of athletics Joe Alleva.

Brady said Wade's first recruiting target should be point guard Javonte Smart of Scotlandville high school, the top player in the state in the class of 2018. Smart is rated as one of the top 5 point guards in the nation in his class.

Wade led Virginia Commonwealth to the NCAA tournament the past two seasons.